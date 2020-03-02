DA Davidson Weighs in on AAON, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for AAON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $55.01 on Monday. AAON has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AAON by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

