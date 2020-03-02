DAD (DAD) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $872,739.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00482059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.53 or 0.06434966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030246 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005632 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011373 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official website is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

