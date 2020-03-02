Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.25 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including OasisDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and AirSwap. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.02710706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00223910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00132534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, Radar Relay, YoBit, HitBTC, OasisDEX, AirSwap, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

