Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,731 shares during the quarter. Dana comprises approximately 4.2% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 1.40% of Dana worth $36,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dana by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Dana by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 146,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

