Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123,374 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,579,000 after acquiring an additional 51,678 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.69. 4,624,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,871. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

