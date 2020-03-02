Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.73 ($90.38).

Shares of BN opened at €63.76 ($74.14) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €75.43. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

