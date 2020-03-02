DAO.Casino Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.23 million and $311,243.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001685 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,969.20 or 0.91097262 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

