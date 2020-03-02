DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.17 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $64,973.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbox, txbit.io, STEX and SWFT. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00483134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.16 or 0.06466366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00064084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011354 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, STEX, txbit.io, SWFT and Bitmart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.