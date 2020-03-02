Dash Price Tops $90.44 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Dash has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $90.44 or 0.01021748 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Livecoin, Binance and Kucoin. Dash has a market capitalization of $846.50 million and $796.62 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016041 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000771 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,360,128 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Mercatox, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, Negocie Coins, Exrates, Bibox, Tux Exchange, Upbit, CoinEx, Exmo, Coinrail, B2BX, Bisq, SouthXchange, Crex24, TradeOgre, BiteBTC, Bitinka, Cryptopia, C-CEX, YoBit, COSS, Bitfinex, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, WEX, Coinbe, Binance, Kucoin, Liquid, Indodax, BTC Trade UA, Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank, Coinroom, Coinsquare, Braziliex, OKEx, C2CX, CoinExchange, Coinhub, Bitsane, WazirX, Graviex, CryptoBridge, ABCC, Iquant, C-Patex, Gate.io, xBTCe, ZB.COM, CEX.IO, Poloniex, Tidex, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, LocalTrade, Coinsuper, Bleutrade, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bitbns, HBUS, BitBay, Instant Bitex, ACX, Sistemkoin, Koineks, Kuna, Altcoin Trader, Liqui, Huobi and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

