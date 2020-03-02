DaTa eXchange Price Reaches $0.0194 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00497524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.43 or 0.06424940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00064104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030345 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011411 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

