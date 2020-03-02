Datum Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Datum has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $43,762.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, COSS, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.02834165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

