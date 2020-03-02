DATx Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. DATx has a market capitalization of $479,106.00 and approximately $596,776.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HADAX, HitBTC and Rfinex. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.74 or 0.02772742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00223001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Rfinex, Kucoin, IDEX, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.