David J. Field Buys 100,000 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ETM traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.53. 1,869,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,913. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $477.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Entercom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ETM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Entercom Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entercom Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Entercom Communications by 93.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entercom Communications by 101.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 199,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 100,460 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.