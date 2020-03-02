David Scott Tomsche Acquires 5,130 Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Director David Scott Tomsche bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,547.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,618. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ImmuCell Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of ImmuCell worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ImmuCell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

