DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

