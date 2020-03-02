DECENT (DCT) Market Cap Reaches $826,156.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, BCEX, Upbit and LBank. DECENT has a market cap of $826,156.00 and approximately $1,684.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECENT has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008091 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bittrex, Upbit, ChaoEX, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

