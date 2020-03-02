Decentraland 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.88 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ZB.COM, Cobinhood and Liqui. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $43.51 million and approximately $16.88 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, AirSwap, IDEX, Upbit, DragonEX, Bibox, Mercatox, Kucoin, Liqui, DDEX, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Gate.io, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Radar Relay, UEX, HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Binance, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

