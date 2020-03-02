DECOIN Trading Down 54.5% Over Last Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $821,801.00 and $4,370.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 54.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,056,254 coins and its circulating supply is 26,162,770 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

