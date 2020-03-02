DEEX Tops One Day Volume of $2,286.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. DEEX has a total market cap of $608,845.00 and $2,286.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000651 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

