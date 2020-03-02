Delphy Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,725.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.24 or 0.02842394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

