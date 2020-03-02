Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor Purchases 1,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.16. 20,069,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.