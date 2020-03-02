Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 976,507 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DAL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,069,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $120,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

