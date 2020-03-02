Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 276.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 204,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,366,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 200,339 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,025 shares of company stock worth $212,415. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. 20,069,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,745,508. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

