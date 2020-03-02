Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,929,562 shares of company stock worth $79,514,909. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

