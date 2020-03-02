Denarius (D) Trading Up 34.1% Over Last Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Denarius has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $803,512.00 and approximately $808.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001251 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,275,489 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.