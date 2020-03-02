Denison Mines Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $0.36 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 10,095.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,110,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 4.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,259,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 607,332 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 64.8% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 481,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

