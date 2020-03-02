Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.75 Million

Analysts predict that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will post sales of $108.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.21 million and the lowest is $107.20 million. Denny’s posted sales of $151.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $455.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.30 million to $456.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $453.38 million, with estimates ranging from $452.30 million to $454.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

