Dent Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Dent has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and $445,716.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Allbit, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, Allbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, Lykke Exchange, OKEx, IDEX, WazirX, Binance, Kucoin, Coinrail, FCoin, BitForex, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.