DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after buying an additional 458,934 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $49.65. 3,858,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

