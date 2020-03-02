DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 86,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 31,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 230,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,636. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.