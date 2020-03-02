DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.80 EPS.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.65. 3,858,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

