DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.80 EPS.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.