Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Derwent London in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

DWVYF opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

