Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Descartes Systems Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

DSGX traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 158,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

