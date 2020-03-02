Desjardins Comments on Amaya Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TSG)

Amaya Inc. (TSE:TSG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amaya in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Amaya’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Amaya has a 12-month low of C$15.85 and a 12-month high of C$33.80.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Amaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.