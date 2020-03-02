Desjardins Weighs in on Cascades Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAS. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.10.

TSE CAS opened at C$10.91 on Monday. Cascades has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$13.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

