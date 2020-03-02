Desjardins Weighs in on WSP Global Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSP. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.78.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$88.47 on Monday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$68.23 and a 1 year high of C$98.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

