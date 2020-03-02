Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €75.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.94 ($75.51).

Shares of BAS traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €52.58 ($61.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.59.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

