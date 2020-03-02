Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.61 ($42.57).

DPW stock traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €26.59 ($30.92). 6,541,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.95.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

