Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DB1. DZ Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €146.81 ($170.71).

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded up €2.45 ($2.85) during trading on Monday, reaching €144.50 ($168.02). 1,175,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €149.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €140.65. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €109.20 ($126.98) and a 12-month high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

