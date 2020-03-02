DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $29.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.40.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

