Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €30.07 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €30.07 ($34.97) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPW. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.61 ($42.57).

Shares of FRA DPW traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during trading on Monday, reaching €26.59 ($30.92). 6,541,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.95. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

