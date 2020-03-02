Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during trading on Monday, reaching €26.59 ($30.92). The stock had a trading volume of 6,541,131 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.95.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

