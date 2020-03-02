DeVault Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. DeVault has a total market cap of $97,055.00 and approximately $977.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003679 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 214,214,881 coins and its circulating supply is 180,286,636 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.