Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 216.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,848 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,776,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

DVN traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $16.32. 1,049,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400,705. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

