Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 3.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $29,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $141.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.91 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.89.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

