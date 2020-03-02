Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DSSI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.48. 8,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,893. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.