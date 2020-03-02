Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Down 5.5% in February

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 21.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Digimarc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.47. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Digimarc had a negative net margin of 142.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Digimarc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

