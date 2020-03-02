Digital Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00482358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.46 or 0.06450627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030127 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

