DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Volume Tops $109,038.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $109,038.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.01018004 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016051 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000840 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,825,627 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

